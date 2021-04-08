One Westmoreland County COVID-19 death was the eight-county region’s only additional fatality in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The death was among 42 statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 25,327 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Thursday’s report included 4,746 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,059,044 cases since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County had 36 new cases, Somerset County had eight cases, Bedford County had four cases, Blair County had 20 cases, Indiana County had 25 cases, Clearfield County had 29 cases, Centre County had 56 cases and Westmoreland County had 130 additional cases.
Providers in the health department’s vaccine program have administered 5,905,787 total vaccine doses – the fifth highest state in the nation.
There are now 2,125,826 people who are are fully vaccinated and another 1,810,828 who are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
