Police lights

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Monday following a one-vehicle crash in Richland Township, Cambria County 911 officials said.

The crash was reported at 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 219's southbound lane.

Richland Fire Department and East Hills EMS were sent to the scene.

The crash occurred between the Route 56 bypass and the Elton exit, according to a Cambria County 911 supervisor.

Traffic was backed up onto the 56 off-ramp onto 219.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

