JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Monday following a one-vehicle crash in Richland Township, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The crash was reported at 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Route 219's southbound lane.
Richland Fire Department and East Hills EMS were sent to the scene.
The crash occurred between the Route 56 bypass and the Elton exit, according to a Cambria County 911 supervisor.
Traffic was backed up onto the 56 off-ramp onto 219.
