One person was flown to UPMC Altoona following a crash Saturday in Reade Township, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The crash occurred on the 400 block of Glendale Valley Boulevard.
One person was reported to be trapped inside the vehicle before the individual could be flow from the scene by a STAT MedEvac helicopter, Cambria County 911 officials wrote in a media release.
Ashville Fire Department, Read Fire Department and Hastings EMS all responded.
