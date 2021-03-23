One person escaped injury when a house caught fire in the Moxham section of Johnstown Tuesday.
The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 700 block of Coleman Avenue.
The fire started on the second floor porch area, fire Chief Robert Statler said.
The lone occupant was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he said.
Firefighters from Richland Township and West Hills were at the scene along with West End and 7th Ward EMS.
A state police fire marshal was called to help search for the cause.
Previous fires
It was the fourth fire in the city this month. The previous three fires all were ruled accidental.
A faulty electrical cord is being blamed for a March 11 fire that chased three people from a home in the 300 block of Honan Avenue.
Two other fires on March 9 also were accidental, fire officials said.
Someone using oxygen while smoking caused a fire in a second floor apartment at Connor Towers on Vine Street.
A discarded cigarette is blamed for causing a fire in the 1000 block of Bedford Street. No one was injured. At least one dog perished in the blaze.
