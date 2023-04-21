LORETTO, Pa. – A creative visual blend of fabric, yarn and natural and synthetic fibers will highlight this exhibition.
“Textiles Unleashed” will be on display April 29 through July 9 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way.
The juried exhibition will include 2D and 3D quilt artworks by Pennsylvania regional members of Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc. and showcase the diverse styles and techniques of an art form that prioritizes aesthetic value over utility.
Mission statement
The international nonprofit organization’s mission is to promote the art quilt:
“A creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure.”
The show is co-curated by Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc. exhibition coordinators Meredith Eachus Armstrong, of Danville, Montour County, and Sharon Wall, of Altoona.
“Working with the co-curators has been so wonderful, and they did such a great job getting the juried process and making sure it represented this great range of artworks,” said Hannah Harley, curator of the SAMA Loretto and Johnstown museums. “It’s exciting because although we’ve had fiber arts here, we haven’t been able to showcase fiber art as a medium, and this exhibition really does a great job of that.”
Of the 100 pieces entered, 54 were chosen for the show from 34 artists.
“These artists are using fiber and fabric in a way that is different than how you might experience it in your day-to-day life,” Harley said. “These are art quilts, but it’s also fiber sculptures and different types of fiber art. We understand fabric – we wear it and live with it – but this is in a totally different format.”
She said the pieces are unique.
“The work is top quality from incredible artists who have been making this type of work for decades, and some are approaching it with new and experimental ideas,” Harley said. “It’s really incredible work they are putting forth that we’re able to display. Some pieces are small and some are huge, and we have this beautiful facility to have it all here.”
Juror from Germany
Serving as juror was Isabelle Wiessler, a mixed media artist living in Germany.
She creates abstract stitched pieces that explore texture, surface and space using a variety of materials. A recent series of hers explores the connections between color and light.
“It’s exciting to have someone from outside the area and even outside the country jurying an exhibition,” Harley said. “You have that European influence on this exhibition in selecting the work.”
In a statement, Eachus Armstrong and Wall said working with fiber dates back to ancient times and has grown and developed across the centuries into a vibrant art form, encompassing a variety of materials and processes from low-to-high tech.
“The ‘Textiles Unleashed’ fiber artworks are the modern-day descendants of traditional utilitarian quilts,” they said. “They are a hybrid of quilt structure and fine art. In many of the artworks, the viewer may recognize a connection to traditional quilt techniques or patterns, but that is where the similarity ends. The fiber artists approach their work as artists and designers, creating original one-of-a-kind pieces.”
Eachus Armstrong and Wall said viewers will see textiles that have been dyed, painted, printed, bleached, bound, cut, stitched, pieced, appliqued, knotted and recycled.
“Some artists also have incorporated unexpected media and materials with fiber or in place of traditional textiles,” they said.
“Through their exciting artworks, the artists represented create beauty, provoke thought, resist convention and challenge the status quo, thereby reshaping the viewer’s understanding of art.”
Wall added that fiber art is being introduced more into museums as a fine art.
“It’s not just considered a craft,” she said.
“Most of the artists study fine arts and they study color theory, so they study the same types of things and have the same types of considerations that traditional fine artists might have.”
To celebrate the exhibition, a free opening reception will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. April 29.
Exhibiting artists will be on hand to speak about their work.
From 2 to 4 p.m. May 21 in the Sullivan Gallery, Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc. will host a free roundtable discussion with artists facilitated by Eachus Armstrong and Wall.
“We’re going to talk more in-depth on what we do, how we got into working with fiber, studio practices and techniques,” Wall said. “We’ll also have some samples of work available, so this is a nice opportunity for people who are curious and would like to learn more about fiber art.”
Harley added that hearing artists share what inspires them and their process helps bring the art to life.
“Different things will be interesting to different people, but it’s exciting to hear how they come about creating the work, why they do it and the process they use,” she said. “It can make you see and understand the work differently.”
The exhibition sponsor is Benzel’s Bretzel Bakery Inc.
Gallery hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
The museum is open to the public free of charge.
For more information, call 814-472-3920 or visit www.sama-art.org.
