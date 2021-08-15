Lunen Street shooting – Aug. 15, 2021

Police work at the scene of a fatal shooting on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, on Lunen Street in Johnstown's Moxham section.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

One man is dead following a shooting on Sunday in the Moxham section of Johnstown, authorities said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said police were called to Lunen Street near Park Avenue at 2:52 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

Police found a Black man in his late 20s deceased in the driver's side of a vehicle, Lees said. The man had died from an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday at ForensicDx in Windber. The victim's identity is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

The coroner's office and city detectives are investigating. 

Johnstown Fire Department and 7th Ward EMS were also at the scene.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

