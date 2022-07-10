One person was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown by medical helicopter on Saturday following a vehicle crash in the Rockwood area, Somerset County 911 officials said.
Rockwood Fire Department, Somerset EMS and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Mud Pike, Rockwood, shortly before 1 p.m.
The road was temporarily closed to enable fire and medical teams to respond to the incident, county officials wrote in a release to media.
