SPRINGS, Pa. – One person was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown following a one-vehicle crash in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County 911 officials said.
The crash was dispatched as a reported ejection after 11 p.m. Saturday on Springs Road.
A Conemaugh MedSTAR helicopter transported the motorist from the scene after Salisbury Fire Department and Meyersdale Ambulance responded to the accident, Somerset County 911 reported.
