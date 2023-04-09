Police lights
MorgueFile

SPRINGS, Pa. – One person was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown following a one-vehicle crash in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County 911 officials said.

The crash was dispatched as a reported ejection after 11 p.m. Saturday on Springs Road.

A Conemaugh MedSTAR helicopter transported the motorist from the scene after Salisbury Fire Department and Meyersdale Ambulance responded to the accident, Somerset County 911 reported.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you