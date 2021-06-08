EBENSBURG – One person was injured in a wreck that closed U.S. Route 422 near Belsano for several hours on Tuesday.
The one-vehicle crash was reported at 12:20 p.m.
Cambria County 911 announced at 5:18 p.m. the road had reopened to all traffic.
One occupant of the vehicle was taken by Blacklick Township EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Another occupant fled the scene, Nanty Glo Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joe LaMantia Jr. said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.