A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday following a crash Sunday on Stoystown Road, Somerset County 911 officials said.

The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. in Quemahoning Township.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, 911 officials said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you