A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday following a crash Sunday on Stoystown Road, Somerset County 911 officials said.
The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. in Quemahoning Township.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, 911 officials said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Reporter
