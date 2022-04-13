JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fourteen new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the tri-county area of Cambria, Somerset and Bedford on Wednesday.

The death was in Cambria, bringing the county’s total to 724 during two years of the ongoing pandemic. Nine of the recorded cases were also in Cambria, according to information posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

All total, 34,583 people have tested positive in Cambria, among the 2,792,250 cases statewide.

There have been 245,718 cases in an eight-county region that consists of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland. Ninety-one new cases were reported in that area.

Pennsylvania saw 1,232 cases added.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the figures from Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths population
Cambria 9 1 34,583 26,563 724 130,192
Somerset 2 0 18,714 25,480 405 73,447
Bedford 3 0 10,973 22,914 275 47,888
Blair 6 0 29,671 24,355 611 121,829
Indiana 9 0 17,424 20,725 354 84,073
Clearfield 4 0 19,291 24,340 345 79,255
Centre 25 0 35,270 21,720 348 162,385
Westmoreland 33 7 79,792 22,870 1,369 348,899
Region 91 8 245,718 23,447 4,431 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 1,232 NA 2,792,250 21,811 44,441 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you