JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fourteen new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in the tri-county area of Cambria, Somerset and Bedford on Wednesday.
The death was in Cambria, bringing the county’s total to 724 during two years of the ongoing pandemic. Nine of the recorded cases were also in Cambria, according to information posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
All total, 34,583 people have tested positive in Cambria, among the 2,792,250 cases statewide.
There have been 245,718 cases in an eight-county region that consists of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland. Ninety-one new cases were reported in that area.
Pennsylvania saw 1,232 cases added.
