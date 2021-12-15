ADDISON, Pa. – Staff were working Wednesday to repair a large leak upstream from Addison Area Water Authority’s reservoir.
At the same time, they are investigating the possibility of another leak – a potential fourth leak since issues started over the weekend, authority member Kevin Nogroski said.
“We found a large leak 75 feet uphill from the entry point – just uphill from the point where our first customer is served,” Nogroski said.
“There’s no timetable at this point, but we’re working to fix it.”
It’s part of an issue that has caused water to continuously drain from the small reservoir that serves Addison’s more than 140 customers.
The issue started while a $450,000 project was underway to improve the system, which serves Addison Borough and part of the surrounding Addison Township.
Nogroski said it’s possible that the leaks sprung when the high-pressure flow of water was restarted upstream from the reservoir.
Local customers have been asked to conserve water, and portable “water buffalo” units have been added to support those who don’t have a reliable supply.
Bottled drinking water continues to be distributed at the Addison Volunteer Fire Department, according to state Rep. Matthew Dowling’s office.
