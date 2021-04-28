SOMERSET – A Columbus, Ohio, man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court on Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 31 robbery of a Jennerstown Borough service station, authorities said.
Dever Lamar Jackson, 45, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary to theft by unlawful taking or disposition.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Jennerstown police, a 2008 Lexus, carrying Jackson and two others, pulled into Fuel 30 on Pitt Street.
Jackson asked the cashier for $20 of gas on pump No. 1.
During a series of quick money exchanges, Jackson conned the cashier into giving him $170 and never paid for the gas.
The investigation showed the vehicle was registered to Jackson, who denied knowing about the robbery. A warrant for his arrest was issued when Jackson failed to appear at the Jennerstown police station on Feb. 7.
Charges of robbery, retail theft and receiving stolen property were withdrawn as part of a plea deal.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
