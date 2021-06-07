The wedding day is memorable for a couple, and for the government officials who handle civil ceremonies.
In Stonycreek Township, District Judge Susan Gindlesperger presides over the people’s court, and can oversee civil wedding ceremonies.
The term “magisterial district judge” replaced the once-common “justice of the peace,” Gindles- perger said.
Despite the title change, she believes, marriage is the couple’s event, so they can have it how they want it.
“If you want it simple, keep it simple,” she says. “If you want to write your own vows, make it personal.”
Pre-COVID, Gindlesperger said, she would have a courtroom full of people for many weddings.
“One couple brought 40 people,” she says, “but I’ve also had just the couple appear.”
A couple must come with witnesses. When this does not happen, “two of my staff members who work with me will fill in as their witnesses,” Gindlesperger said.
The judge doesn’t object to “decorating the courtroom with bows or placing a runner down the aisle.”
Gindlesperger said she provides 45 minutes to decorate and perform a ceremony.
“The actual ceremony runs 8 to 15 minutes,” she said.
Gindlesperger said most couples are guilty of looking at her. So, she uses humor to get them to gaze at each other.
“When the ceremony begins, the couple looks directly at me,” she said.
“I tell them, ‘Don’t look at me, look at each other. I’ve been married for 41 years.’ Then the couple would laugh.”
In a movie theater
Cambria County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Kiniry handles criminal cases, medical malpractice cases and the orphan’s court. He said performing a wedding “brings variety to my day.”
Like Gindlesperger, he also experiences the eye issue.
“On a number of occasions, the girl is gazing with love at her future husband, while the guy is looking around at the ceiling or courtroom,” Kiniry said. He admits to gently steering the groom’s eyeballs back to the ceremony.
Kiniry said he has performed 125 weddings. He has married well-dressed couples to those in T-shirts and shorts; couples with no wedding rings, to only the girl with a ring.
He’s even been a spectator in Judge Linda Fleming’s courtroom “as she married a set of twins who met at a twins festival in Ohio.”
But Kiniry’s seen the “unique” perspective of a couple’s special day. He recalled officiating a wedding in a movie theater.
“Before the wedding started, the guests in attendance watched the movie screen for 15 minutes,” he said.
The first five minutes featured scenes of “the guy asking the girl to marry him” – from famous movies.
The next five minutes were wedding scenes from famous movies. The last five minutes showed the couple leaving on their honeymoon, from classic movies.
“After the ceremony, as the ‘Star Wars’ theme plays, two little boys go up the aisle with lightsabers in their hands,” Kiniry recalled. “The couple follows behind them and exits the theater.”
Secular ceremonies
Robert Callahan said he and his wife, Toni, had a traditional wedding at St. Therese’s Church in the West End. But as Westmont Borough’s mayor, he has pronounced “you may now kiss the bride” in nontraditional places.
“Years ago, one ceremony was in my dental office,” he said. “Another time, I married a couple in Grandview Cemetery.”
The most common place he officiates is the borough council chambers on Luzerne Street.
Surprisingly, when he became mayor, “I didn’t know I could officiate weddings.”
In the past, nonreligious officiates proved beneficial to those tying the knot. The Marriage Act of 1836 allowed for nonreligious civil marriages to be held in registers’ offices. These were set up in towns and cities across England and Wales.
During the 17th century, marriages had been overseen by the Church of England – even if the couples weren’t members. The state started keeping national statistics for marriage around this time. Those no connected with the Episcopal Church or system were required to have a civil officiant present. The couples were not trusted to record marriage themselves, Lauren Everitt wrote in “Ten Key Moments in the History of Marriage.”
In the United States, slaves did not have the benefit of clergy or official sanction. Slaves symbolized marriage by “jumping the broom,” a ritual of placing a broom on the ground and then jumping over it. After the Civil War, newly freed couples flocked to the Freedmen’s Bureau and other official agencies in order to obtain legal marriages, according to “Marriage in America: A brief history,” by Elizabeth Garner.
Callahan said couples may “incorporate as much religion as they would like.”
When being married by a mayor, there are no guidelines to how the day has to be. Callahan said for couples who opt for a small ceremony, he respects couples who “don’t spend money that they don’t have” – as well as “the couples who examine the cost the wedding and decide to put their finances elsewhere.”
He said, “They have a small ceremony, but a nice down payment on a home.”
