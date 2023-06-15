JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The U.S. Marshals Service has joined in a nationwide search for a Philadelphia man accused of killing a Johnstown resident and wounding another outside a bar on Saturday.
That means local, state and federal law enforcement officials are all working to serve a warrant on 42-year-old Dirk Jones for what Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer described as an inexcusable and "completely senseless" homicide.
Neugebauer and Johnstown police addressed the case during a press conference on Thursday – 48 hours after a warrant was issued for Jones.
Jones is charged with opening fire on Caleb Beppler, 21, and the Johnstown man's cousin, Desmond Louder, while they were outside arguing with Liquid Currency bar owner Shawn Jones.
Police have said Shawn Jones is not related to Dirk Jones – and on Thursday, Neugebauer indicated it's still not clear why the latter exited the bar, joined the altercation and opened fire.
"A young man died for no reason," Neugebauer said.
At this point, investigators have no evidence to suggest that Dirk Jones and Beppler knew one another.
Beppler died Saturday from injuries sustained in the shooting. Louder was struck in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery, Neugebauer said.
Neugebauer said Dirk Jones was at the bar with a relative or acquaintance that night who was not involved in the altercation.
Jones fled the crime scene after firing at least seven rounds, police said.
Shell casings and other evidence were recovered, but Jones' weapon was not, according to Neugebauer.
While Jones has a Philadelphia address, it quickly became clear he was known, at least at some level, in the community, he said.
Both Neugebauer and Johnstown Police Chief Rich Pritchard credited strong, continued community support in the hours after the shooting for enabling the investigation to progress quickly and lead to Jones.
Neugebauer said several property owners, including businesses, provided video surveillance footage, and Detective Cory Adams estimated investigators spoke to a dozen witnesses, family members or fellow Johnstown-area residents – some of whom reached out on their own to provide information.
Investigators were able to pinpoint the suspect they were looking for from the bar "within a couple of hours," but they were able to identify him as Jones thanks to information provided by the community, he said.
"This is another great example of community coming forward and helping law enforcement," Neugebauer said.
Neugebauer declined comment when asked if police were focusing on specific areas regarding their search for Jones "in order to protect those looking for him."
He said the goal is to apprehend Jones safely and without another incident.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts (of Jones) is asked to call the Johnstown Police Department through the Cambria County non-emergency number 814-472-2100.
Bar violations likely
Investigators have said the incident occurred after 3:30 a.m. Saturday while Liquid Currency was operating.
Operators of state-licensed bars and restaurants, by law, are required to stop serving patrons at 2 a.m. and must close their doors no later than 2:30 a.m.
"People aren't supposed to be at a bar at 3:30 a.m.," Neugebauer said.
But that's a state liquor enforcement matter, which falls under a bureau of the Pennsylvania state police, not a criminal one, he added.
Efforts to reach liquor control enforcement for comment were not immediately successful Thursday.
Liquid Currency has been the scene of two shootings over the past year, and the bar's owner, Shawn Jones, has said he does not plan to reopen the bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.