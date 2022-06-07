SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset Borough police implemented a “shelter-in-place” order for more than three hours Monday in a Somerset neighborhood after a man suffering from mental distress was spotted outside with a gun, officials said.
People in an area stretching from the 600 block of East Main Street to Plank Road and South Lynn Avenue were advised to stay inside their homes or businesses and the road was shut down to traffic while police responded to the situation.
Despite efforts by crisis team negotiators to defuse the situation, the man shot himself, Somerset police Chief Randy Cox told WTAJ-TV.
Information on the man’s condition was not available Monday evening.
Police were dispatched to the neighborhood at 11:30 a.m. and issued updates throughout the morning through the Department of Emergency Services, advising the public that the incident was not viewed as an active shooter situation.
If you or anyone you know is considering self-harm, help is available by calling “988” in Pennsylvania or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK, according to suicide prevention advocates.
