WINDBER, Pa. – Drug-related charges were dropped Wednesday against two of the three men who had been accused of entering a Methodist church in Windber to use cocaine, authorities said.
Dylan John Horvath, 28, of Sidman, and Edward Mark Rosbaugh, 50, of Richland Township, had the drug charges against them withdrawn before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.
Horvath and Rosbaugh each pleaded guilty to a summary charge of disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a fine.
The case against the third man who was charged on May 1 – Matthew Robert Alt, 24, of Windber – was postponed until he gets an attorney.
According to a complaint affidavit, Windber police were called to Calvary United Methodist Church on Stockholm Avenue around 3:30 a.m. April 21 after a nearby resident reported seeing a man in a tie-dye shirt, a beanie cap and shorts pull up in a vehicle and enter the building.
When a police officer arrived, he allegedly found a red SUV and a white sedan in the parking lot with no one inside. He found no sign that anyone had broken into the church, the affidavit said.
Police from Adams and Richland townships and Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, arrived, surrounded the building and coaxed Horvath outside, the affidavit said. Horvath allegedly told police that there were two other people inside and that “Ed” works in the building.
The fire department was called to unlock the door, and police found Rosbaugh and Alt in the lounge.
Police said at the time that they seized a glass vial of suspected cocaine and a rolled-up $1 bill with cocaine residue. Police filed drug charges against the three men.
Somerset County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Leiden said on Thursday that there was cocaine found in the building, but police could not identify who was in possession of the drug.
The church’s pastor did not feel that criminal prosecution was necessary as the three men were allowed to be inside the building, Leiden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.