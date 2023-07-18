A criminal case was postponed on Wednesday against an Upper Yoder Township man who is accused of running down and killing a man who was walking along Harshberger Road, authorities said.
Upper Yoder Township police charged Randy Allen Lytle, 33, of the 500 block of Harshberger Road, with accidents involving death or personal injury, driving under the influence and two traffic summaries.
The case against Lytle was postponed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, after prosecutors requested time to schedule a court reporter, Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites said. A new hearing date has not been scheduled.
According to a complaint affidavit, Lytle was driving a black 2003 Hummer at 9:30 p.m. June 28, 2022, when he allegedly ran down Joseph Varmecky, 71, who was deaf and legally blind.
Lytle then climbed out of his vehicle, looked at Varmecky, got back in and drove home, police allege.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees pronounced Varmecky dead at the scene. An autopsy showed he died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Neighbors said they saw the crash.
One neighbor told police she was driving home when she swerved to avoid hitting Varmecky, who was walking in the middle of the roadway. The woman said that, after she parked in her driveway, she saw the Hummer strike Varmecky and had her son call 911.
Another neighbor said she was sitting on her front porch when she heard the crash. She said that she ran to see what happened and saw two people get out of the Hummer, look at Varmecky, get back in the Hummer and drive away. The woman said she attempted CPR on Varmecky after finding he had no pulse, the affidavit said.
Police said that they detained Lytle after he parked his vehicle at his nearby residence and walked back to the scene.
Lytle was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a blood test that allegedly showed that he had amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his system.
Lytle remains free on bond. He is being represented by Johnstown attorney Art McQuillan.
