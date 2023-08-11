EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg man accused of assaulting a staff member of a health care home with a broom had the felony charge that was filed against him withdrawn on Wednesday, authorities said.
Cambria Township police had charged Matthew Schrock, 33, of the 1200 block of West High Street, with one count of aggravated assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Life Changing Support Services in Ebensburg on June 16 after Schrock allegedly struck a staff member with a broom and attempted to strike a second person.
Police did not report any injuries.
The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the charge before District Judge David Beyer, of Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.