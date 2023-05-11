A New York City man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of stealing $7,642 from a skill game machine at a Richland Township service station on March 4, authorities said.
Manuel Angel Agosto- Rivera, 47, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Richland Township police charged Agosto-Rivera with felony counts of theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
According to a complaint affidavit, Agosto-Rivera and two other men arrived at Robyn’s Shoppe on Scalp Avenue in a black Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
Agosto-Rivera allegedly tried to block an employee’s view of the skill game machine as the other two men picked the locks and stole money. Agosto-Rivera allegedly ran behind a nearby auto parts store when police arrived.
Officers arrested him in the parking lot of Dairy Queen.
Police are still searching for the two other men, who are believed to be involved in multiple thefts from skill games machines, Detective Kevin Gaudlip said Thursday.
Agosto-Rivera is free on bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
