JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – At least two area nursing homes are requiring visitors to wear additional protective equipment in certain areas after reporting new COVID-19 outbreaks.
Arbutus Park Manor in Richland Township, Cambria County, published an update on its Facebook page reporting that two residents and three staff members had tested positive. As a result, visitors to the Crossroads memory care unit are being provided with personal protective equipment, including N-95 masks, gowns and eye protection.
Laurelview Village in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, reported three staff cases last week, including one individual who “caused an exposure” to a number of residents, according to the home’s update on its website. Residents in Hall 100 and Hall 300 at the home are under quarantine until Saturday and visitors to those units will be required to wear full personal protective equipment, similar to the Arbutus requirements.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report shows the most new cases in a month, with more than 15,000 cases statewide.
Cambria County added 205 new cases, Somerset County added 91, Bedford County added 32, Blair County added 141, Indiana County added 104, Clearfield County added 125, Center County added 209 and Westmoreland County added 402.
Four Cambria County residents’ deaths were attributed to COVID-19 this week, bringing the county’s total to 748 deaths since the pandemic hit the region in March 2020.
Westmoreland County added three deaths and Somerset, Blair and Indiana counties added one COVID-19 death each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.