JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The NRA will host a Woman on Target course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Daisystown Sportsmen’s Club indoor range, 198 Fulmer Road, Johnstown.
The course will teach safety, basic knowledge and skills, and attributes of various guns, shooting, cleaning, storage, essential elements of owning and proper methods of using various types of guns.
The cost is $80. Class is limited to 16 participants, and participants should bring their own pistols and ammunition to shoot on the range. Certificates will be issued to attendees.
For information or to register, contact NRA instructor Rich Kiehart at 814-341-5483 or rkiehart@gmail.com or at the NRA website, NRA.org.
