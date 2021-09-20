Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.