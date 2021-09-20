St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown, will hold its annual novena in honor of St. Therese of the Little Flower of Jesus beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 1.
Masses will be celebrated at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. except on Saturday and Sunday, which will be 9 a.m. and 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
To have intentions placed on the altar during the novena, send them to the St. Therese Church rectory, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown, Pa. 15906.
