NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – The Northern Cambria High School football team made history last Saturday with plenty of inspiration from memories of No. 21.
“Maverick was a big part of our team last year and he was going to be a huge part of our team this year,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said after the Colts won the first District 6 Class 1A title in program history. “I honestly feel he is 100% one of the reasons we are being as successful as we are. He had a way of bringing us together.”
Maverick Baker was a multi-sport standout athlete at Northern Cambria and as a hockey player on the Bishop McCort Catholic High School team.
Baker died on Feb. 11 at age 16, only a few months after he displayed his football potential with a four-touchdown game in a 26-6 win over Meyersdale at the conclusion of his sophomore season.
“We all know that he’s there in spirit,” said Shutty, whose 10-3 team will face District 4 champion Canton (11-1) in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal round at 5 p.m. Saturday at Mansion Park. Second-seeded Northern Cambria beat top-seeded Penns Manor 12-6 in the District 6 title game at Mansion Park last week.
“I turned around at the game on Saturday to see P.J. and Amanda had on No. 21 on our sideline,” Shutty said of Maverick’s parents P.J. and Amanda Shell. “It has a special meaning. I feel like in some way, shape or form, he’s been a part of this.”
The Colts dedicated their performance on the football field this season to the memory of their teammate.
After a win over rival Cambria Heights in the season-opening Coal Bowl, Northern Cambria players posed for a memorable photograph while holding a blanket depicting Baker, adorned by angel wings and wearing his No. 21 jersey – football in one hand and helmet in the other.
Throughout the season, different players wore various items with ties to Baker and others write his name on their wrist tape.
Baker’s impact has been felt throughout two high schools and communities in Northern Cambria and Johnstown.
The Bishop McCort Catholic hockey team won the Laurel Mountain Hockey League championship in March at 1st Summit Arena. Before the title game, a moving video tribute was played on the scoreboard as the Shells, including Maverick’s siblings, were on the ice to drop the ceremonial first puck.
After the game, the Crimson Crushers held up Baker’s No. 88 jersey in the middle of an on-ice celebration and later posed for a photograph under the scoreboard, which displayed a photo of Baker.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers honored him with a moment of silence and by wearing No. 88 on their helmets during a NHL game at PPG Paints Arena.
Baker also played baseball at Northern Cambria and participated in the Super Swing program, as well as the Johnstown Warriors hockey program.
The fact that two high schools shared their championship moments in memory of Baker has touched the hearts of Maverick’s parents.
“It just means a lot that he meant a lot to his friends, his teammates and basically the community,” said P.J. Shell. “It’s almost like everybody’s rallied around it. Not to take anything away from what Coach Shutty has done with the boys.
“From this crazy tragedy, everybody knew what Maverick was about sports-wise and his work ethic.
“I think that opened the eyes of a lot of his teammates,” he said. “Mav put his blood, sweat and tears into every practice.
“Every time he touched the ball. It’s like they matured and had a purpose and continued to defy everybody and prove everybody wrong.”
The special acts of players on the Colts and Crimson Crushers teams over the past few months have helped Maverick’s 7-year-old brother Sawyer, P.J. Shell said.
“They’re great to our family,” P.J. Shell said. “Everybody has been supportive of our younger son, Sawyer. Mav was his favorite thing. Now he has 30 big brothers that do things with him and want to involve him and make him feel special.”
The Shells attended as many games as possible this season. They were at Mansion Park as the Colts made history.
“Being from Northern Cambria, when we have home games, before the game I can sneak down, see the players, shake their hands and say hi,” P.J. Shell said. “I also respect Coach Shutty’s game prep.
“I don’t want to make it about us. We just want to show them that we’re there to support them.
“The players also are always looking for us in the stands, wanting to know where we’re at. At Mansion Park, at the end, Coach Shutty was looking for my wife and I wearing Mav’s jersey.”
Away from the football field and the hockey arena, Maverick’s Mission, a foundation and scholarship, raises awareness and helps “save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”
P.J. Shell said the foundation has awarded two scholarships, one at Northern Cambria and another at Bishop McCort Catholic.
“It’s just starting to really fully develop. It was approved by the state in August,” P.J. Shell said. “It’s not like your typical scholarship. Grades obviously are important, but this one is about your character, your hard work, being a good teammate, a multi-sport athlete.
“It is a matter of making sure you have the qualities that Maverick had. His thing was he brought out the very best in everybody and wanted to see the very best in everybody.”
P.J. Shell said the goal is to build on Maverick’s Mission. He also plans to speak to students to tell Mav’s story.
“We’ll be paying for funding for educational programs in the school,” P.J. Shell said. “Testing for mental-health assessments, getting them in touch with mental-health providers.
“The key piece to the mission is, once I can get my bearings about me, I’m going to be going into the schools, doing talks. That program will be called Maverick’s Voice.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
