Kindergarten registration for North Star School District will be held Feb. 21 at North Star Central Elementary School, 1215 Morris Ave., in Boswell.
This is for children who will be at least 5 years of age before the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year.
To schedule an appointment, call Sherry Berkebile at 814-629-5627.
Registration packets can be picked up at the school and must be completed the day before registration.
A brief screening evaluation for the children will be done as well.
