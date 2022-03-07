BOSWELL, Pa. – North Star School District is currently holding registration for children who will attend pre-kindergarten this fall at Central Elementary School, 1215 Morris Ave., Boswell.
Children must be 4 years old prior to the first day of school.
A copy of immunization and dental records must be submitted by the beginning of the school year.
Transportation to and from school is the responsibility of the parent.
To receive an application, call 814-629-5627, ext. 1305.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.