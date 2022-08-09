BOSWELL, Pa. – In the near future, North Star School District may close the middle school and combine the fifth through eighth grades into the elementary and high school, Superintendent Louis Lepley said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
However, this is a tentative plan.
The school directors have been kicking around ideas on what to do with the deteriorating middle school for years and last fall, started investigating solutions again.
“I think we have something worked out,” Lepley said.
He told the board that he and the administration have created a possible plan that should alleviate the issues.
That would involve moving the fifth grade back to the elementary and sending sixth through eighth grades to the high school.
Then an addition would be built on the elementary and a new gymnasium constructed near the tennis courts.
Lepley said the only issue is the amount of space at the elementary prior to renovation that may require some staff to alternate use of classroom space.
This could be solved by providing cubicle space in the library for educators to use as offices, the superintendent said.
He and business manager Brandon Studer have had several calls with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Mechanicsburg architectural firm the district has consulted with on the project, and are close to a final solution.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Studer said. “With each call I feel closer and closer to where we need to be.”
Board member Kathleen Shaffer expressed concern about putting more stress on the district’s teachers with the early move.
Fellow school director Colleen DeLuca reminded her that the actions would be temporary, but Shaffer recommended shifting the students after the work is done at the elementary.
Bernard E. Carlson Jr., board member, asked when this might be done.
Lepley said, possibly the 2023-24 school year, adding that a decision does need to be made on what direction the district should move in.
He’d like to see a plan ready by December.
