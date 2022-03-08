BOSWELL, Pa. – Following a brief discussion on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting, the North Star School Board approved the 2022-23 calendar as presented, without an additional day off for winter break.
“We looked at the calendar and we looked at April and thought, ‘If we’re going to add a day, why don’t we add it to spring break?’ ” Superintendent Louis Lepley said. “We thought it would be a better idea to give an extra day when the weather’s nice.”
At the previous meeting, a representative from the district education association presented the idea of school letting out early on Dec. 22 instead of the typical Dec. 23.
The thinking was this schedule would allow teachers with students in districts that let out earlier than North Star to have an extra day with their children.
It also would give the students a total of 11 days off for the winter break.
Board members Colleen DeLuca and Kathy Shaffer spoke in favor of the change initially.
However, as the discussion progressed, it was decided to wait to hear from Lepley, who arrived toward the end of the meeting due to a prior commitment.
When he got there, the district leader informed the group that the matter had been addressed at a recent administrative meeting.
Lepley also had discussed it with other area superintendents and received mixed results.
“It’s split for this upcoming year for the early out on the 22nd and the full day (off) on the 23rd,” Lepley said.
As an alternative, he recommended adding a day onto the spring break, which would then give students a total of seven days off instead of six.
The school directors mulled this over and agreed with Lepley and approved the calendar as presented.
DeLuca said the district could give this way a try for now and ask the association to present the idea again next year.
They also scheduled a budget meeting for the week prior to the May 10 gathering.
It was approved unanimously that the board will meet at 6 p.m. May 3 for a preliminary discussion on prior to the first vote on the upcoming financial plan.
Brandon Fulmer, business manager, said that allows him to give all members a full presentation on the budget and them to ask any questions.
It also gives him a week to make any changes that may have been suggested, he added.
