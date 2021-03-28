Tuesdays in April will bring the gift of music.
Tuesday Noon Recitals are set to resume at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown, after the church had only one recital last year due to COVID-19.
George Fattman, task force chairman, said they are proceeding with caution.
“Like all organizations that present the arts, we’re eager to get going again in some form,” he said.
“We still can’t serve lunch, and distancing and masks will be required, but we’ve scheduled programs that have been highlights in our long history. We think people will be glad to hear them again.”
Benjamin Bugaile, who last played at the church when he was a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will open the series on April 6.
His program “Around the World in 45 Minutes” will be preformed on the church’s 3,000-pipe Skinner organ and feature works by Johann Sebastian Bach and Felix Mendelssohn, as well as later composers from England, Japan and the United States.
He will conclude with the “Sortie in E-Flat” by the French composer Louis James Alfred Lefebure-Wely.
“That will sound wonderful on our Skinner organ,” Fattman said.
A native of Washington, Washington County, Bugaile earned a degree in music from IUP. He participated in numerous choral, instrumental and dramatic performances, and played four recitals at the University of Pittsburgh’s Heinz Chapel.
After graduation, he served as music director at Dulin United Methodist Church in Falls Church, Virginia.
Bugaile is director of music ministry at Ingomar United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh.
On April 13, Johnstown Christian School’s bell choir, under the direction of Kristen Lloyd, will perform.
The choir will present a program that they will take on a ministry tour to eastern Pennsylvania and Connecticut.
The April 20 concert will feature classical guitarist Bruce Schettig, a real estate appraiser in Lilly who has played guitar in churches, colleges and taverns throughout the region.
He is an exponent of finger-style classical guitar, and his repertory ranges from Renaissance to rock.
The series will conclude April 27 with pianist and gospel improvisation Henry Davis.
He has performed in major venues and once accompanied the Billy Graham International Crusade. The Smithsonian Institute selected him to represent the gospel segment of its “100 Years Celebration of Development of the Piano.”
Davis serves as an administrator at Peniel Residential Treatment Center.
“This is a solid list and we try to have a variety,” Fattman said.
There is no fee to attend the concerts.
“It’s a break in the middle of weekday, and it’s going to be especially welcomed now because we haven’t really been able to go to hear live performances,” Fattman said. “People are going to feel good about the experience.”
Funding for the series is provided from contributions and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
