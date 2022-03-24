JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tuesdays in April will bring the sounds of music.
The Tuesday Noon Recital Series is set to resume at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown, and the spring session will feature a varied program of musical genres.
George Fattman, task force chairman, said the upcoming concerts present two veteran performers who are highly recognizable, along with some of the youngest people they’ve ever had.
“People are thrilled when we can bring youngsters in and we love hosting them,” he said. “I think we have solid performers.”
Johnstown’s piano man, John Pecola, will open the series on April 5.
Pencola was honored in September by many of the area’s top musicians at a program presented by the Johnstown Concert Series.
His music career began 76 years ago when his parents gave him a harmonica. He began to play in area bands at the age of 13.
Pencola studied at the Johnstown College of Music and Concord College in Athens, West Virginia. He holds a master’s in music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
For 21 years, he was a music teacher and band director at Conemaugh Valley High School.
Early on, Pencola played in Slovak halls and VFWs with the Jimmy Cannin band. He’s also played in clubs and restaurants throughout the region.
He is a founding member of Jazz in Your Face.
“Everybody is going to like his program,” Fattman said.
“John Pencola is a fan of the Tuesday noon recitals, and he’s really looking forward to this, as are we.”
On April 12, Vox Nova, the “new voice” at Mount Aloysius College, will perform. The choral ensemble, under the direction of Nancy Way, is made up of students who audition to be members.
Vox Nova is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The music ranges from the 1600s to the current day, with genres including Broadway, sacred, folk and classical.
“This should be very listenable and feature a variety of styles,” Fattman said.
The April 19 concert will feature Rod Horner, former worship pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, a megachurch in New York City.
He will use his multiple talents to entertain with voice, piano and organ.
The Fishertown resident’s career includes tours with the Billy Graham crusade.
In December, Horner produced a community Christmas program at Franklin Street United Methodist Church.
“He calls the program songs of inspiration because of his background,” Fattman said.
“The quality is there.”
The series will conclude April 26 with Seeds of Faith Christian Academy chorale, directed by Marissa Bruno.
The ninth- through 12th-grade chorus students from Indiana County will present sacred and secular pieces.
Bruno, who is working toward a master’s degree in organ performance at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, also will play the church’s restored 3,000-pipe Skinner organ.
There is no fee to attend the concerts.
“We think this is a mark of what downtown Johnstown has to offer culturally, and as we’re moving toward normalcy, it gives a lift to everybody,” Fattman said.
Funding for the series is provided by contributions from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
For more information, call 814-536-7521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.