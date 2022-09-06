JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Maine nonprofit is calling on Americans to join them in waving American flags in communities across the nation Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Wreaths Across America will perform the patriotic act beginning at 8:46 a.m. Sunday, when the first plane hit the World Trade Center 21 years ago, and ending at 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed into a Somerset County field.
The movement is in part of an effort to recognize a women’s group that has been performing the same act in Freeport, Maine, for years, Wreaths Across America representatives said in a release to media.
“You, too, can join by tuning in to the organization’s official Facebook page, to share pictures and videos from your own community flag waving,” the group wrote. “Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with WAA, their family and their friends to help REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH the generation born after 9/11 how hard times can strengthen us as a nation.”
Organizers are asking people to hashtag their posts as #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong.
