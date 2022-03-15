PORTAGE, Pa. – No one was home when fire gutted a two-story house in Portage Borough on Tuesday, authorities said.
A state police fire marshall is investigating to determine what caused the blaze in the 400 block of Johnson Avenue.
Portage fire Capt. Christopher McCall said the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. The fire was raging by the time firefighters arrived.
"Crews arrived to find heavy fire as well as extending to the exposed building," McCall said. "Due to the time of day, we had light manpower, but we were able to make a good knock-down."
A woman at the scene said her brother, Terry Klein, lived in the house with his fiancé and two or three cats.
"They called him at work and told him there was smoke coming out of the house," she said.
No injuries were reported.
Fire crews from Portage, Beaverdale, Adams, Summerhill, Ashville, South Fork, Blue Knob and Keystone Regional were at the scene, along with Forest Hills EMS and Portage EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.