HASTINGS - A Nicktown man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of sending an explicit image to a supposed 15-year-old girl whose profile was posted online by "concerned citizens group," authorities said.
Nathan Thomas Bender, 25, of the 100 block of Kline Road, was held for court following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael, Zungali, of Hastings.
According to state police in Ebensburg, Bender allegedly communicated with who he thought was 15-year-old girl on March 10 via Facebook.
Bender was in fact communicating with a concerned citizens group who had set up a fake profile. Bender allegedly sent the supposed girl a sexual image and said he desired to meet the girl for sex.
The group then contacted state police.
Troopers charged Bender with one count of disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor. Bender is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.