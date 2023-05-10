HASTINGS - A Nicktown man will stand trial in Cambria County court, accused of sending an explicit image to a supposed 15-year-old girl whose profile was posted online by "concerned citizens group," authorities said.

Nathan Thomas Bender, 25, of the 100 block of Kline Road, was held for court following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael, Zungali, of Hastings.

According to state police in Ebensburg, Bender allegedly communicated with who he thought was 15-year-old girl on March 10 via Facebook.

Bender was in fact communicating with a concerned citizens group who had set up a fake profile. Bender allegedly sent the supposed girl a sexual image and said he desired to meet the girl for sex.

The group then contacted state police.

Troopers charged Bender with one count of disseminating sexually explicit material to a minor. Bender is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

