JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland School District was listed among the safest school district in the nation by the Pittsburgh-based school ranking website, Niche.com.
According to the organization’s most recent list, Richland is the 39th safest school district out of more than 11,000 in the United States.
“Our collective success is truly a result of the efforts of a dedicated and compassionate professional staff, administration, support staff, contracted staff and a board of school directors who are supported by parents and a community that care and value public education,” Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said in a release.
“Most importantly, we are blessed to have a student body that takes enormous pride in our district, our schools and our programs.”
The district was also named the sixth safest in the state and was ranked No. 1 in safety in Cambria County.
Niche’s methodology is based on reviews from students and parents, as well as “rigorous data analysis,” according to its website.
Other regional schools that placed on national rankings included Forest Hills and Windber Area.
Forest Hills was listed as the 789th safest of 11,774 districts in the country, while Windber was named the 838th best place to teach out of 11,252.
One methodological change from previous years was the organization’s choice to reduce the SAT and ACT factors because many colleges don’t require that testing any more in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of his message, Nadonley reminded everyone in the district to be humble and to stay focused on their students, mission and goals.
“Customer service, along with compassion, understanding and patience, matter in all we do every day,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.