JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine were named finalists in nine categories for the 2023 Golden Quills competition.
Six articles, columns or series in The Tribune-Democrat were nominated for seven different awards, while Johns-town Magazine was a finalist in three categories, according to The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.
The Golden Quill Awards recognizes professional excellence in written, photographic, illustration, broadcast and online journalism in the western half of Pennsylvania and nearby parts of Ohio and West Virginia.
Among the finalists:
Now-Publisher Chip Minemyer’s article “Who Betrayed Anne Frank?” was selected in the “News Feature” and “Traditional Feature” categories.
Dave Sutor, Eric Scicchitano and fellow CNHI Pennsylvania staff were named collectively as a finalist for a series on “America’s Gun Culture.”
Sutor was also named as a finalist in the Arts/Entertainment category for “Make That Same Sound” a look at the Black community’s musical culture in the region.
The article was part of a month-long series exploring the Johnstown community’s Black history, which was also nominated for the “Excellence in Craft Achievement” among “multi-platform” projects.
Columnist Thomas Leturgey was also nominated for a Golden Quill in the Arts/Entertainment category for “Cracking the Microphone 40 Years Ago; Never Give up on Your Dreams.”
Minemyer was also named as a finalist in the “Editorials” category for a series of pieces.
In the magazine category, Johnstown Magazine Editor Shane Riggs is a finalist in two feature categories – “Traditional Feature” and “Arts/Entertainment” – for “Celebrating the ‘Wonderful Life’ of Jimmy Stewart.”
Photographer Thomas Slusser, former magazine Editor Arlene Johns and correspondents Mercedes Barnett and Roxanne Tuinstra were chosen as finalists in the “Profile” category for the annual “Beautiful People” stories.
Winners will be announced during the annual Golden Quills dinner, which is May 30 at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
