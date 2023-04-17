JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With a quick joke, sports update and daily news, a group of Greater Johnstown Middle School students are keeping their peers and teachers informed on the daily district happenings.
The JMS News crew consists of sixth-graders Norah Minor, Joel Brougher, Simon Wilfong and Maia Schuster and seventh-grader Kayona Jeffers.
The group's daily broadcast grew out of a science project.
"We had to make a mock news video about this algae," Brougher said.
The students had so much fun they approached the school administrators about continuing their newscasts on a regular basis.
Matthew Ribblett, acting middle school principal, said he and interim assistant principal Chad Cordek were immediately on board.
"Any time we can provide opportunities to build good character traits, that's a good idea," Ribblett said.
Qualities he focuses on include problem-solving, communication, collaboration and innovation.
At this time, the students use their cellphones to record and edit their broadcasts that average around two minutes, but the group was approved to get a proper video camera to use next year.
Each news segment starts with an introduction from the anchors – usually Schuster, Brougher and/or Jeffers – a note about what day it is, such as National Pencil Day, followed by a daily joke, sports update and a look at district happenings.
Cordek said that the initiative is a great way for the students to get more involved at Greater Johnstown, which is why the endeavor is supported by school leaders.
During the week, the news crew interviews fellow students and middle school educators, and on Mondays and Fridays, it does a look at the week ahead and behind.
All the participants said they're having a lot of fun producing the clips, which are shown in every classroom during the day.
They appreciate the chance to do something different outside of typical classwork and to meet new people.
"It's a nice break away," Minor said.
"This is a good way to meet more people," Wilfong said.
Although none of the students are interested in pursuing a career in journalism at this time, they said they're enjoying the work and will continue to produce the daily content, which is growing in popularity.
Each video is uploaded to the JMS News account on YouTube and the group says there's a lot more planned to grow the project.
