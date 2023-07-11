SOMERSET – A New York truck driver was jailed Tuesday for driving under the influence after he drove his rig off of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and crashed into a ditch with an open bottle of liquor beside him, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Bangaly Sidibe, 31, of Bronx, with DUI and traffic summaries including reckless driving.
According to a complaint affidavit, Sidibe was driving a 2022 Freightliner truck with a flatbed trailer westbound on I-76 in Jefferson Township when he crashed at mile marker 103.9 at 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Troopers said they found the truck in a ditch with an empty bottle of Hennessy cognac. When Sidibe climbed out of the truck and attempted to walk to the patrol car, he nearly fell over.
He was taken to UPMC Somerset Hospital for a blood test.
Sidibe was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.