BEDFORD, Pa. – A New Paris man died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Bedford Township, authorities said.
Charles E. Lang, 54, was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry west on U.S. Route 30 at 3:25 a.m. at the intersection with Sunnyside Extension, state police in Bedford said.
Lang failed to obey a steady red signal and continued into the intersection. The Toyota struck a 2005 Kenworth Northwest truck driven by Robin L. Young, 47, of Breezewood, troopers said.
Lang, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Young was not injured.
