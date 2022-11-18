SCHELLSBURG, Pa. – Local author Michael Kelso has released a sequel to his first novel that continues the events of the initial story.
This new crime and mystery book, “Identity,” picks up where “One on One” left off and “weaves a tale of deceit and intrigue” as the convicts at Larsan State Prison deal with the consequences of one man’s actions.
The inmates are looking to take back control of the jail and now there’s rumor of a new threat. An individual known only as “The Boss” has his sights set on leadership.
“Identity” will be released Monday and can be purchased at www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BL1NDDXC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.