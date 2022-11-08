JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Camden, New Jersey, woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
Beatrice Ortiz, 34, entered the plea before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, on Oct. 25, 2018 Ortiz possessed with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Ortiz faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when she is sentenced on April 5, 2023.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case.
The FBI-Laurel Highland Resident Agency and the Cambria County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.
