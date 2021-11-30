JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Applications are now open for a $800,000 state grant to help veterans find career opportunities.
The fund will allow the commonwealth to support several workforce development projects with up to $200,000 each to implement employment programs to help address barriers facing veterans.
“These men and women sacrificed to defend our freedoms, but often face challenges when their service has ended,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a release.
“That’s why I’m highlighting these grants, in the hopes that we can help our friends and neighbors connect to the employers who need them.”
Eligible applicants include nonprofits, local workforce development boards, non-governmental entities, education and post-secondary organizations, community-based agencies, labor groups, economic development entities and business associations.
“Veterans are some of the hardest working people I know, and can be a huge benefit to any employer,” Burns said.
“My office stands ready to work with local organizations to help these men and women find good, family-sustaining work in our community.”
For more information, visit www.dli.pa.gov.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 30.
