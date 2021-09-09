You’ll have one crafty time at this festival.
The New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at New Germany Grove, 1335 New Germany Road, Summerhill.
The festival has become known for its homemade crafts and is the major fundraiser for Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department. Craft coordinator Mary Lou Schrift said that this year there are 150 crafters and food vendors, with 25 of them being new this year.
“Crafters are coming from all over Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland, Tennessee and Texas,” she said. “This is a juried show, and we’re always looking for quality craftsmanship and a variety. We want to keep things fresh and bring new ideas into the show.”
Returning festival favorites include leather, stained glass, primitives, pet items, decorating painting, pottery, photography, handwoven baskets, candles, soap, hand-painted gourds, silk and dried floral art, signs, wreaths, homemade greeting cards and jewelry.
Schrift said woodcrafts are a popular offering at the festival and an array of styles will be displayed.
“This year, there will be hand-carved wood flowers, seasonal woodcrafts, wood turnings, signs, pens, wood block art, outdoor wood decor, country primitives, reclaimed barnwood creations and wood furniture,” she said.
New items to the festival include pressed flowers, glass flowers, stained glass nightlights, painted plates, wooden kitchen utensils and boards, yard art and handmade gadgets for grilling.
“Many of these are for sure one-of-a-kind items,” Schrift said.
Speciality food vendors will be selling elk and beef jerky, fudge, honey, iced coffee, freshly squeezed and cold-pressed juices, maple syrup, smoothies, handmade chocolates, sugar cookies, pickles, sauerkraut, handcrafted salad dressings and sauces, kettle corn, old-fashioned soda and lemonade, dip mixes and ice cream.
As part of the festival, two local farms will be on hand. Pisarski Farms will have pumpkins, gourds and mini straw bales, and Benshoff Farms will offer a large selection of homegrown produce.
Entertainment for Sept. 18 will include Jill and Leah from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by Kimberly Dawn and Johann from 2:15 to 5 p.m. On Sept. 19, Bob Clawson will entertain from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by The Evergreens from 2:15 to 5 p.m.
Children’s activities include face painting, glitter tattoos, handmade jewelry and accessories and a caricature artist. Razzle and Dazzle will amuse festival goers from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters, auxiliary members and volunteers will be cooking up food throughout the festival. The menu will feature a barbecue chicken dinner, homemade ham pot pie and chicken noodle soup, roast beef sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, kielbasa, pizza, gobs and fresh-baked cinnamon rolls.
“It’s overwhelming, the number of people who come to the festival, and we get very good crowds,” Schrift said. “What better way to ring in the fall season than coming to the show and getting your holiday shopping started?”
Admission is free, but there will be a $2 parking fee, which benefits the fire company.
No pets will be allowed on festival grounds.
For more information, visit www.newgermanyartsandcrafts.com.
