JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With the new year comes a new dominant Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
A news release by the Hospitals and Healthsystems Association of Pennsylvania says the XBB.1.5 subvariant now accounts for more than 40% of U.S. cases. Early indicators suggested the new strain may pose a higher reinfection risk.
“Regarding XBB, experts are watching a subvariant called XBB.1.5 that was detected in New York and has a mutation that has been linked to immune escape,” the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy said.
Nationally, there were more than 402,000 COVID-19 cases reported during the week ending Dec. 28, the HAP press release said, noting that infectious disease specialists continue to track the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, examining the impact of winter holiday gatherings.
The seven-day average for hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients remained level compared to the previous week, HAP said.
Locally, hospitalizations are also relatively steady, at 6.9 average daily patients in Cambria County and 3.6 daily patients in Somerset County – both over the past seven days. Both are down from recent peaks of 10.3 patients for Cambria County in late November and from 6.3 patients for Somerset County in mid-November, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports.
The department said new case counts were up across the state and region over the past seven days, after falling over the previous seven days.
There were 15,719 new cases and 142 additional COVID-19 deaths statewide this week, including 1,070 new cases and nine deaths across this eight-county region, the health department’s weekly update showed on Wednesday.
Cambria County added 144 cases and one death, Somerset County added 61 cases and one death, Bedford County added 40 cases with no deaths, Blair County added 109 cases and one death, Indiana County added 85 cases with no deaths, Clearfield County added 166 cases and one death, Centre County added 127 new cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 388 cases and five deaths.
