Richland Township residents contesting a decision by the township's zoning hearing board to grant variances allowing the construction of an asphalt plant filed an amended appeal this month. The new complaint reflects only changes in citations attached to the original appeal, attorney Joseph Green said.
Green said the appeal is essentially the same as the original version of the appeal filed in September.
Plaintiffs say that the manufacturing activity of an asphalt plant, including emission of fumes, is incompatible with the township's ordinance for a light industrial zone. The zoning hearing board's decision was in error because it is "... unconstitutional and failed to follow proper procedures,” according to the appeal.
The appeal claims the zoning board used an "unconstitutionally vague" zoning ordinance in August to grant variances allowing Quaker Sales Corp. to build an asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road – in a light industrial zone less than a mile from their homes.
The zoning ordinance is unconstitutionally vague, according to the plaintiffs, because the language in it is ambiguous and does not set clear guidelines for law officials and courts.
The appeal argues that the board’s approval of an asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road “is essentially rezoning the light industrial district to a manufacturing district property.”
The appeal also claims that the zoning hearing board did not follow proper procedures in advertising the initial public hearing leading up to the decision.
Construction of the asphalt plant has been stayed while the appeal is in process.
Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for March 16 before Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.