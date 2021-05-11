Thrill seekers in Johnstown can now rent three-wheeled motorcycles for a few hours or a day.
A fleet of Polaris Slingshots were displayed Tuesday in the lot of Slingshot City Rentals at 100 Walnut St. as owners Michael and Krista Rager cut a ribbon to mark their grand opening.
“It’s classified as a motorcycle, but you don’t need a motorcycle license to drive it,” Michael said. “As long as you have a valid driver’s license for a car, you can drive a Slingshot.”
Prices range from $149 to $249 depending on the model and the length of the rental, he said.
The fleet includes two standard-transmission models and one automatic. More rental information can be found at slingshotcityrentals.com.
“Our area makes it a great adventure,” Krista said. “There are great routes to take in and around the city. Anywhere you take the Slingshot will be a blast because they are so much fun to ride in.”
The Ragers purchased their first Slingshot in September 2016 for personal use, but started renting it to people when they couldn’t use it as much as they had liked.
They now have a company that fills a previously vacant commercial building in downtown Johnstown.
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky stressed that the grand opening marks another amenity to the region’s tourism and recreation economy.
“You are helping to build an economy here,” Chernisky said.
“Thank you for investing in our community.”
The company’s General Manager David Mutzabaugh moved to Johnstown last year from Harrisburg and said he doesn’t know of another business that rents Slingshots, at least within a 50-mile radius of Johnstown.
“To see local businesses sprout up in a place where people didn’t think they would is incredible,” he said. “We hope to increase the fleet and franchise opportunities statewide and nationwide. It’s neat to start with a company that is providing a service that no one else has.”
