EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer emphasized his desire to remain part of the ongoing multi-agency effort to combat local drug-related and violent crime when he formally announced his reelection bid on Friday morning.
“I believe, over the last several years, we have really done a good job, in a collective effort between local law enforcement, first responders, the district attorney’s office, our legislators, everyone working together to make our community as safe as humanly possible,” Neugebauer said during an interview inside the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg.
“I absolutely love my job. I love getting to serve the people of Cambria County. I would like to continue to do so.”
If reelected, Neugebauer said his goals would include being “tough on drug dealers, tough on gun crime” and continuing “to create a situation where the community continues to feel safe coming forward and talking to us and giving us information.”
Neugebauer, a Republican, was first elected in 2019 after previously serving as an assistant district attorney.
“I can say the culture in the office has changed over the last three years,” Neugebauer said. “People are happier in the office to be honest. We really work collaboratively. I don’t know any other way to practice law than to bounce ideas off of other people.”
Neugebauer said he is “humbled” to work alongside “talented” people in the DA’s office.
Going forward, Neugebauer said his office would continue to address the impact the local transient population has on the county’s crime.
“I believe that housing (the Johns-town Housing Authority), local law enforcement, obviously the district attorney’s office and legislators at the state and the federal level can work to try to take away some of the incentives that folks have to move into the area for no other reason other than it’s cheap and available public housing,” Neugebauer said.
“We’re getting a lot of good people into the area throughout all this. It’s not to say that we’re not getting good people. We are getting some concentrations of folks that are really coming in for no other reason than to sell drugs, and we’re working aggressively on investigating that, working with housing, working with local, state and federal authorities to try and nip that in the bud, and try to make a difference and make it as unwelcoming as possible in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.