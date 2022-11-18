Veteran Community Initiatives President Tom Caulfield (center) presents a donation to the family of the late Bryce Natta, an Air Force veteran, at VCI’s headquarters in Upper Yoder Township on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The money was accepted by Natta’s sister, Kelley Adams, and brother, Bryan Natta. The funds were raised during Windber Country Club’s annual “Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran” golf outing.