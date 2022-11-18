JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Toward the end of his life, Bryce Natta, who served in the Air Force, knew that fellow local veterans were lining up to help him and his family.
He was named the beneficiary of the “Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran” fundraiser at Windber Country Club. Each year, the organizers pick one veteran to assist directly with a donation, while also providing money to Cambria County-based Veteran Community Initiatives and the Michael J. Novosel Foundation, a nonprofit in Allegheny County.
The golf outing took place over Columbus Day weekend.
Natta, 55, died on Nov. 10 after an almost two-year battle with cancer.
On Friday, VCI President Tom Caulfield presented the family with a financial donation to help cover ongoing expenses.
“I believe in talking to his family members that he felt comfortable. There was a degree of comfortableness that the veterans were here to help him for his sacrifices that he did back in the ’80s and early ’90s” when he served in the military, Caulfield said.
“Going into a situation where he knew it was a matter of time, I believe that he felt comfortable in leaving his wife and family well-addressed. It’s something that’s an honor and a pleasure.”
Natta was a Johnstown native who lived in Allegheny County.
His sister, Kelley Adams, described her brother as a “patriotic” and “kind and compassionate” person who was “always doing for others.”
Family and friends supported Natta during his disease, including holding a basket party and poker run.
“We’re just so gracious. Just a lot of emotions, because we were battling for him,” Adams said.
“And, of course, he didn’t win that battle. Just getting this check just means a lot for our family, especially his family directly – my sister-in-law and his stepson. This will definitely help out with the mounting medical bills that he’s gone through and currently has.”
