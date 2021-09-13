The Cambria County Backpack Project will hold National Hunger Action Day from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 17) at Point Park, 100 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Community agencies will come together to stand against hunger and share resources to help people in need.
The Stone Bridge will be illuminated orange, the color of hunger, to stand against hunger.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky will lead the group in a formal “Pledge to End Hunger in Cambria County.”
Information: 814-262-0732 ext. 247 or ccbpdirector@thelearninglamp.org.
