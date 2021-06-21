Soldiers of Song, the Pennsylvania National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band, will perform July 2 in Windber.
The 40-peice band, originally formed in 1944, will play inside the Windber Gazebo at 1401 Graham Ave., Borough Administrative Assistant Robin Gates said.
“Graham Avenue will be closed in front of the gazebo so people can bring chairs and sit and listen to the concert,” she said
Borough staff worked with the Windber VFW and American Legion Post 137 to bring the band to the community.
At the Legion’s meeting last week, board members praised the band, describing the July 2 event as a rare opportunity to see the talented group.
The band is based in Torrence, Westmoreland County, and performs under the direction of Commander Aaron S. Burke.
