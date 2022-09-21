EBENSBURG, Pa. – Nathan’s Divide Watershed Education Center has received a $56,570 state grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.
The funding will help with construction of a pavilion and storage shed at its North Center Avenue location in Cambria Township.
Money from the program can be used to rehabilitate, improve and develop public parks, greenways, recreation areas, river conservation and trails.
A 15% match for the project cost is required.
